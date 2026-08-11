Notices to two TISS professors in GN Saibaba tribute probe

Mumbai: On August 7, a local Mumbai court denied anticipatory bail to two students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), facing criminal cases for holding an unauthorised campus gathering to pay homage to former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, and raising slogans seeking release of undertrial prisoners Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

The court noted that generally, while paying homage to deceased persons, phrases such as “Rest in Peace” are used. But the accused students allegedly used the words “Rest in Power (1967- Forever)”.

Two professors have been slapped a notice by the Mumbai Police for allegedly sending “suspicious” messages to one of the arrested student.

The alleged incident occurred on October 12, 2025, when a group of 10 to 12 students gathered in front of the hostel at TISS without prior permission from the administration. Seven students were granted bail.