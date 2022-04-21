Noureen Design presents Chand Raat Eid Festival

Massachusetts: Noureen Design Group has announced Chaand Raat Eid Festival 2022. It will be celebrated on May 1, 2022. It is a family event.

During the event, vendors from all over New England will be selling branded jewelry, clothing, and much more. A raffle draw of two IPads will be made available.

Apart from it, Iftar and dinner will be sold at reasonable prices. Those who don’t want to wait can buy at shop.noureendesign.com

For registration, click here. For any assistance, Noureen Sultan can be contacted on her cellphone number +17816083067.

Invitation from Commonwealth of Massachusetts

On behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and Governor Charles D. Baker have invited everyone to the 2022 Noureen Design Eid ul Fitr Eid Festival.

The invitation mentioned, “The sighting of the new moon on Chand Raat marks the end of the Muslim month of fasting (Ramadan, pronounced Ramzan in Urdu/Hindi). Noureen Design, a small family business that specializes in event planning for festivals and other occasions, has been organizing a Chand Raat Eid Festival annually since 2012, which will surely continue to grow”.

Lt. Governor and Governor have also wished all Muslims a happy and blessed Eid ul Fitr celebration.