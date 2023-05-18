Noureen Sultana’s Exhibition showcases the ‘Beauty of Hyderabad’ in New York

Hyderabad-born artist Noureen Sultana, owner of Noureen Design an ambidextrous Artist, her artwork was selected and exhibited on the big screens of Time square, New York from April 21- 27th 2023 The exhibition titled “The Beauty of Hyderabad” was exhibited highlighting the city’s rich history and architecture.

Noureen Sultana’s artwork is a stunning depiction of Hyderabad’s landmarks and historical places, each painting capturing the essence and beauty of the city. The exhibition was a hit among art enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

The exhibition is a testament to Noureen Sultana’s talent and artistic vision. Her paintings are a reflection of the city’s cultural heritage and offer a glimpse into its vibrant past. Visitors to the exhibition are treated to a visual feast that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad.

(From left to right) Noureen Sultana owner of Noureen Design, Secratary of state Rhode Island, Gregg M Amore

In addition to her artwork, Noureen Sultana is also making waves in the community for her efforts to promote interfaith dialogue and understanding. Recently, she organized a groundbreaking Eid ul Fitr celebration at the State House in Rhode Island.

The event, which was attended by General Treasurer James A Diossa, Secretary of State Gregg M Amore, and other community leaders, was a resounding success. It marked the first-ever Eid celebration at the State House in history and served as a beacon of hope for communities of all faiths.

Noureen Sultana’s efforts to promote interfaith understanding and celebrate cultural diversity through her artwork and community work are truly inspiring. We look forward to seeing more of her work in the future and wish her all the best for her upcoming exhibitions.

For more information about Noureen Sultana’s artwork and community work, to learn more about her custom painting and tutorials please visit her instragram

Noureendesign