Now you can explore Dubai from the sky in 12 minutes

If there was a way to fall immensely in love with Dubai, it would always be from the sky. A great panoramic view of the Dubai skyline, getting close to Dubai’s most famous landmark, the Burj Khalifa, and other breathtaking destinations could all be experienced in just 12 minutes with HeliDubai’s iconic helicopter tour.

The airline offers a variety of helicopter tours with various package options, including unique experiences, and also has wheelchair-accessible parking and entrance.

Some say the HeliDubai pilots are knowledgeable, and the rides are very enjoyable. The 12-minute city tour costs around AED 710 per passenger and AED 3,550 for a private flight consisting of 5 passengers.

After booking a package, the passengers acquire more than just a world-class experience; they make beautiful memories and embark on an unforgettable helicopter tour.

From spectating an aerial view of Dubai’s stunning beaches to the fascinating sights of the Palm Jumeirah, the short journey elicits the joy of every passenger on board. They are also able to experience the aerial view of the world’s tallest structure, the Dubai Canal, and other wonderfully crafted skyscrapers at the Business Bay as the helicopter tour continues.

Interested people may visit helidubai.com to book the 12-minute helicopter rides in Dubai to elevate their adventure in the city.