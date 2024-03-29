flydubai introduces flights to 2 destinations in Saudi Arabia

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced the launch of services to two key destinations in Saudi Arabia. The airline confirmed the resumption of flights to Al Jouf and the commencement of operations to Red Sea International, marking a significant expansion of its network.

The flights to Al Jouf Airport (AJF) and Red Sea International Airport (RSI), in Saudi Arabia are scheduled to begin on April 18 and will be positioning the airline as the pioneering carrier to operate to Red Sea International from the UAE.

flydubai will operate flights twice a week from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) to Red Sea International, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move not only adds to flydubai’s extensive network, now spanning 129 destinations in 58 countries but also positions the airline as a pioneering carrier to operate to the destination from UAE.

Expressing enthusiasm about the airline’s expansion in the GCC region and its commitment to bolstering economic and tourism sectors through direct connectivity, flydubai’s Chief Commercial Officer, Hamad Obaidalla, said that this move underscores their commitment to opening up underserved markets and further connecting the regions via Dubai’s aviation hub.

This latest development follows a series of recent route inaugurations and upcoming flight launches, showcasing flydubai’s continuous growth and dedication to serving diverse markets.

flydubai aims to define its role in providing direct access to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea resorts, to enhance connectivity and accessibility across regions via Dubai.

Red Sea International Airport (RSI) stands as a gateway to The Red Sea, offering access to luxurious resorts like Six Senses Southern Dunes and St. Regis Red Sea Resort, with more upscale accommodations set to open this year.

The ambitious development plans for The Red Sea, slated for completion by 2030, promise a world-class destination featuring a plethora of amenities and attractions for visitors.

For travellers interested in these new routes, flight details indicate the schedule and fare options for flights between Dubai and Al Jouf, as well as Dubai and Red Sea International. With convenient timings and competitive pricing, flydubai aims to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers seeking to explore these vibrant destinations in Saudi Arabia.