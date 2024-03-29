Watch: Saudi policeman helps disabled pilgrim to see Kaaba

Riyadh: In an endearing gesture, a Saudi police official in the Grand Mosque in Makkah helped a pilgrim with disabilities to see the holy Kaaba during the Umrah pilgrimage.

In a video that has been widely shared online, a police official was seen carrying a disabled man from a vantage point, allowing him to see the Kaaba.

The video depicts a pilgrim admiring the Kaaba and, out of gratitude, kissing the police guard’s forehead.

Watch the video here

متداول: رجل أمن في #الحرم_المكي يحمل وافدا من ذوي الإعاقة ليشاهد الكعبة المشرفة 🕋#العربية_في_رمضان pic.twitter.com/w1G3o5vp07 — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) March 25, 2024

Social media users praised the police for his compassionate actions, calling for recognition and reward for his deed.

This coincides with the ongoing holy month of Ramzan, which usually marks the peak season for Umrah.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.