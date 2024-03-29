Watch: Saudi policeman helps disabled pilgrim to see Kaaba

Social media users praised the security officer for his compassionate actions, calling for recognition and reward for his deed.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th March 2024 4:32 pm IST
Watch: Saudi security helps disabled pilgrim to see Kaaba
Photo: Screengrab

Riyadh: In an endearing gesture, a Saudi police official in the Grand Mosque in Makkah helped a pilgrim with disabilities to see the holy Kaaba during the Umrah pilgrimage.

In a video that has been widely shared online, a police official was seen carrying a disabled man from a vantage point, allowing him to see the Kaaba.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia launches golf carts for Sa’i at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

The video depicts a pilgrim admiring the Kaaba and, out of gratitude, kissing the police guard’s forehead.

MS Education Academy

Watch the video here

Social media users praised the police for his compassionate actions, calling for recognition and reward for his deed.

This coincides with the ongoing holy month of Ramzan, which usually marks the peak season for Umrah.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th March 2024 4:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button