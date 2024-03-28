Saudi Arabia launches golf carts for Sa’i at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

This comes a few days after the authority set up a golf cart service to help the elderly and people with disabilities to perform tawaaf (circumambulation) in the Grand Mosque.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 3:23 pm IST
Saudi Arabia launches golf carts for Sa'i at Makkah's Grand Mosque
Photo: ReasahAlharmain/X

Riyadh: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has announced the use of smart golf carts service for the pilgrims to perform Sa’i (ritual of walking back and forth seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwa) in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to X on Wednesday, March 27, the authority said, “After proving its effectiveness in circumambulation… providing electric golf cart service for Sa’i to facilitate the pilgrims’ journey.”

Also Read
Golf carts for tawaaf at Makkah’s Grand Mosque; check timings, cost & more

This comes a few days after the authority set up a golf cart service to help the elderly and people with disabilities perform tawaaf (circumambulation) in the Grand Mosque. The service reduces the duration of tawaaf by 50 percent.

MS Education Academy

The launch coincides with the ongoing holy month of Ramzan, which usually marks the peak season for Umrah.

The carts also operate during a specific period of the day from 4 pm until 4 am, and are located in the following locations:

  • Ajyad Escalator
  • King Abdulaziz Gate Escalators
  • Bab Al Umrah Escalators

The service costs 25 Saudi riyals (Rs 555) including tax, and each vehicle can accommodate 10 passengers.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 3:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button