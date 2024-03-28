Saudi Arabia launches golf carts for Sa’i at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Riyadh: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has announced the use of smart golf carts service for the pilgrims to perform Sa’i (ritual of walking back and forth seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwa) in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to X on Wednesday, March 27, the authority said, “After proving its effectiveness in circumambulation… providing electric golf cart service for Sa’i to facilitate the pilgrims’ journey.”

بعد إثبات فعاليتها في الطواف.. إتاحة خدمة عربات القولف الكهربائية في السعي للتيسير على ضيوف الرحمن.#المسجد_الحرام https://t.co/gLFacVGHis pic.twitter.com/6uD8B8cDFg — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) March 27, 2024

This comes a few days after the authority set up a golf cart service to help the elderly and people with disabilities perform tawaaf (circumambulation) in the Grand Mosque. The service reduces the duration of tawaaf by 50 percent.

The launch coincides with the ongoing holy month of Ramzan, which usually marks the peak season for Umrah.

The carts also operate during a specific period of the day from 4 pm until 4 am, and are located in the following locations:

Ajyad Escalator

King Abdulaziz Gate Escalators

Bab Al Umrah Escalators

The service costs 25 Saudi riyals (Rs 555) including tax, and each vehicle can accommodate 10 passengers.