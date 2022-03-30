NSAs from China, Middle East, Central Asia to attend Islamabad Security Dialogue

Islamabad: With an aim to reinforce the need for regional cooperation to deal with existing and emerging challenges in a rapidly changing security landscape, the second iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue is all set to take place in the federal capital, Express Tribune reported.

The list of attendees includes National Security Advisers (NSA) from China, Middle East, and Central Asia.

During the two-day hybrid event, organised by the National Security Division, the Pak-China Friendship Centre in the federal capital, will be a vital venue for policymakers, experts, scholars, thinkers, and serving National Security Advisers from China and several other countries in the region.

According to Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, the National Security Adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, the purpose of the event is to have an intellectual discourse on some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan and the wider region.

Commenting on the concept behind the security dialogue that will be inaugurated by the premier on April 1 and attended by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the National Security Adviser said: “It is critical that we explore avenues as a country in conversation with the best minds in the world and find ways to cooperate with other regional players to deal with upcoming security challenges.”