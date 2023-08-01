NSUI’s National Executive Meeting in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses NSUIs National Executive Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kanhaiya Kumar during NSUIs National Executive Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during NSUIs National Executive Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and others during NSUIs National Executive Meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)