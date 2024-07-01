NTA announces retest result, revised rank list for NEET-UG

Revised result was announced after a retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st July 2024 9:29 am IST
DMK blames testing agency over NEET, slams BJP-led govt for being 'spectator'
Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency announced the revised rank list for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG on Monday, officials said.

The revised result was announced after a retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to compensate for loss of time as the exam on May 5 started late at six centres.

For the retest conducted at seven centres on June 23 following a Supreme Court order, 48 per cent of the 1,563 candidates did not appear.

MS Education Academy

National Testing Agency (NTA) officials reported that 813 of the 1,563 candidates appeared for the retest while the others opted for the marks without the grace.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st July 2024 9:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button