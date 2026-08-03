NTA moves to secure offices, exam material round the clock

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to bring its headquarters, confidential records and examination-related material under round-the-clock surveillance, say media reports.

The move follows reports of leaks in NEET, an exam the agency conducts, and the subsequent protests across the nation.

To this end, the agency has floated a tender worth an estimated Rs 7.5 crore for the deployment of security personnel at its Minto Road headquarters, regional office in Okhla, and other locations, reports Times of India.

Tender initially for 2 years



The tender, which was issued on July 25, will initially run for two years and may be extended twice by a year each. Bids can be submitted until 3 PM on August 17.

The printing-services tender closes on August 20. The selected agency will watch over NTA employees, visitors, premises, confidential examination material, server rooms, strong rooms, warehouses, and record rooms. It will regulate entry and exit, verify staff and visitors, maintain logs and ensure that “only authorised persons enter restricted areas”.

According to the report, bidders must have at least five years’ experience in professional security, an average annual turnover of Rs 10 crore in the past three financial years and must have prior experience at high-security establishments such as examination agencies, universities, airports, hospitals or metro systems.



