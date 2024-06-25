NTPC corruption row: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy challenges Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy was held under house arrest on Tuesday, June 25, on his way to Chelpur Hanuman temple accepting the challenge of Congress workers over the alleged National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Ramagundam, corruption row.

The police lathi-charged Congress workers in the temple premises amidst a potential clash with BRS karyakartas.

The MLA from Huzurabad challenged the state transport, Ponnam Prabhakar, to prove his honesty at the Tirupati Venkateswara temple, after vowing that he has not engaged in any corruption.

💥కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నాయకుల వేసిన సవాల్ స్వీకరించిన హుజురాబాద్ ఎమ్మెల్యే పాడి కౌశిక్ రెడ్డి



💥ఈ రోజు ఉదయం 11 గంటలకు చెల్పూర్ హనుమాన్ టెంపుల్ వద్దకు వస్తుండగా హుజురాబాద్ ఎమ్మెల్యే పాడి కౌశిక్ రెడ్డి ని దాదాపు 200 మంది పోలీసులు వీణవంక ఇంటి దగ్గర హౌస్ అరెస్ట్ చేసారు. గృహ నిర్బంధంలో… pic.twitter.com/lJuBPFTreM — Padi Kaushik Reddy (@KaushikReddyBRS) June 25, 2024

Earlier today, Congress workers had gathered near Chelpur temple challenging Kaushik Reddy. The police had to deploy a huge contingent on the temple premises amid party leaders challenging each other.

The police reportedly lathi-charged Congress workers after a failed attempt to convince the cob to disperse.

On June 11, MLA Kaushik accused Ponnam and his nephew Anup of receiving Rs 50 lakh as kickbacks for the illegal transportation of fly ash from NTPC Ramagundam’s super thermal power station on a daily basis.

Ponnam sent a defamation notice to Kaushik Reddy and six others, including T News MD Santosh Kumar, Namaste Telangana Editor Tigulla Krishnamurthy, Telangana Publication Pvt Ltd, and Telangana Broadcasting Pvt Ltd, over the subject on Sunday, June 23.

Fly ash is an important byproduct in coal-fired power stations used for various applications, including concrete, dams, flowable fillings, mines, and landfills for its cementitious character after reacting with lime.