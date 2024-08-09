NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel’s film to be released in January 2026

Mumbai: Actor NTR Jr is collaborating with ‘KGF’ fame director Prashanth Neel for a new film.

On Friday, the #NTRNEEL team announced the project with an auspicious muhurat puja, which was attended by NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel, their families, and producers from NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

The moment we all have been waiting for is here 🤩#NTRNeel begins with an auspicious Pooja Ceremony 🪔 💫



The DUO is all set to create a MONSTROUS HAVOC at the BOX OFFICE ❤️‍🔥



See you all on his land from 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟗𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 🔥



Man of Masses @tarak9999… pic.twitter.com/mgwoqLKeyH — NTR Arts (@NTRArtsOfficial) August 9, 2024

The film will be released in theatres in January 2026.

Produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, “NTRNEEL” is set to be a grand spectacle.

The update has left moviegoers extremely excited.

“Best news of the day,” a social media user commented.

“This will be blockbuster for sure,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Devara: Part 1’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! 🔥#NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026 ❤️‍🔥



MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/MfS0aS8OlV — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 9, 2024

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s presentation, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The buzz around ‘Devara: Part 1’ has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr’s recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, “It’s my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases.”

NTR Jr is also a part of ‘War 2’, which also stars Hrithik Roshan.

War 2′ is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Brahmastra’.Reportedly, the film also features Kiara Advani and is slated to release next year. However, an official announcement regarding the film’s entire cast and release date is awaited.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film ‘War’ which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It’s touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Hrithik, on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023, expressed his happiness about sharing screen space with the ‘RRR’ star.”I am very excited,” exclaimed Hrithik on being asked about ‘War 2’ with Jr NTR.