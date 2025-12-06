NTR’s bold december shoot for Dragon sparks massive buzz online

Hyderabad: Jr NTR continues to rule Tollywood with unmatched craze. After the mixed yet powerful response to Devara, the announcement of his collaboration with director Prashanth Neel created a huge buzz across the industry. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the RRR star and the Salaar director will bring to the screen. NTR is currently deeply involved in the production, and his new rugged look with a sharp beard and intense styling has already gone viral.

No Body Double for High-Risk Action

The upcoming schedule for the film, rumoured to be titled Dragon, is set to begin in the first week of December at Ramoji Film City. This phase involves extreme action scenes. A source close to the team revealed that these sequences are far more dangerous than anything NTR has attempted before. In a bold decision, the actor has chosen not to use a body double. The source added that NTR feels the era of stunt duplicates is ending. He wants to perform every action scene himself. Interestingly, he has reportedly not informed his wife and children about the risks involved.

Intense Night Shoots Planned

The team will shoot almost every night for about three weeks, and the schedule might extend depending on progress. Winter nights and large-scale sets will make the shoot even more challenging. Prashanth Neel has designed these action blocks as the core of the film’s world and tone, creating strong expectations.

Transformation and Rising Hype

NTR’s recent workout videos show him in a lean, combat-ready physique. While fans praised his dedication, some expressed concern over the intensity of his training. The makers have confirmed that the project is progressing quickly despite earlier rumors of delays.