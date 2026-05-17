NTR’s Dragon glimpse runtime leaves fans shocked

Hyderabad: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s much-awaited pan-India film is once again making headlines. The project, which has been referred to as NTRNeel until now, is reportedly titled Dragon. The update surfaced after the film’s glimpse certification details appeared on the CBFC website.

According to reports, the teaser has been certified under the title “Glimpse of Dragon”, almost confirming the official name of the movie. Fans have been eagerly waiting for clarity on the title for a long time, and this latest development has created massive excitement on social media.

Dragon Glimpse Runtime Surprises Fans

The biggest talking point now is the runtime of the glimpse. Reports suggest that the video runs for 4 minutes and 35 seconds, which is unusually long for a glimpse or teaser. Usually, film glimpses are under one minute, while even trailers are mostly around three minutes long.

The glimpse has reportedly received a U/A 16+ certificate from the censor board. Fans are expecting intense action blocks, violent sequences, and powerful mass elevations in true Prashanth Neel style.

The special glimpse is expected to release at midnight on May 19, ahead of Jr NTR’s birthday celebrations on May 20.

The film is being produced on a huge scale by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Rukmini Vasanth is reportedly playing the female lead, while Anil Kapoor will be seen in a key role.

There were earlier rumours about Tovino Thomas playing the antagonist. However, the actor later confirmed that he stepped away from the project due to scheduling issues. Reports now claim that Shahid Kapoor is being considered for the role, though there is no official confirmation yet.

Music for the film is being composed by Ravi Basrur, who earlier worked on KGF and Salaar.

Will Dragon Release in Two Parts?

Another major rumour surrounding the film is that Dragon may release in two parts. Though the makers have not officially confirmed it, fans believe the upcoming glimpse could reveal more details about the film’s world and storyline.

The action entertainer is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027.