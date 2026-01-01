We are officially into 2026, and a new year means a new edition of Numaish for Hyderabadis. Every year, the historic All India Industrial Exhibition becomes a melting pot of shopping, food and nostalgia, drawing thousands to the ground. As it enters its 85th year, expectations around what is new are already running high.

Among the many attractions this year, one name that has already caught the attention of visitors is the return of Cafe Niloufer. In 2025, the iconic cafe’s debut at Numaish created considerable buzz, only to leave many disappointed when the stall did not serve its most popular product- chai.

This year, however, things have changed. Cafe Niloufer is back and will finally serve its signature Irani chai at Numaish, much to the delight of visitors.

Cafe Niloufer at Numaish 2026: Menu and prices

Cafe Niloufer’s presence at Numaish 2026 is noticeably larger this time. The cafe has set up a stall that is nearly double the size of last year’s, complete with multiple counters to manage the steady rush of visitors eager to sample its tea at the exhibition.

True to its reputation, Niloufer is serving its signature Irani chai, priced at Rs. 60. Visitors can also opt for ginger tea at Rs. 70 and lemon tea at Rs. 60, offering a small but familiar variety for tea lovers navigating the bustling grounds.

In addition to tea, the stall is also selling its popular bakery offerings. Maska bun is available for Rs. 80, while an assortment of biscuits, including the much-loved Osmania biscuit and fruit biscuit, is priced from as low as Rs. 8.

What to expect at Numaish 2026?

Beyond Cafe Niloufer, Numaish 2026 promises the familiar charm that keeps Hyderabadis coming back year after year. Just like every year, the major attractions will be stalls from Kashmir, Lucknow, Rajasthan and many other states. From stalls selling handicrafts, home decor and garments sourced to rows of food counters offering regional and street favourites, the exhibition continues to be a one-stop destination for families.

Children’s rides, bargain shopping, winter snacks and the simple joy of evening walks through the bustling lanes remain key draws. As always, Numaish blends commerce with culture, turning a visit into a ritual that is as much about nostalgia as it is about discovering what is new this season.