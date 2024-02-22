Numaish products in Ramzan: Where to grab them in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Numaish, Hyderabad’s beloved exhibition is over, but the shopping enthusiasm and its fever is still on. Though the 83rd edition of All India Industrial Exhibition got an extension in a rare occurrence, some Hyderabadis are still craving for more. Plus adding to this, Ramzan 2024 around the corner, where the shopping spree lasts almost the entire month.

For those who missed Numaish or are eager to grab more exclusive products from exhibition, worry not.

During the Ramzan month, Hyderabad transforms into a haven for shopaholics with numerous expos and mini exhibitions hosted in various wedding and function halls across the city. From clothing to accessories and home essentials, these expos offer a diverse array of products at attractive prices.

(Image Source: lipstickcoffeehustle Instagram)

Many popular Numaish stalls, from Lucknowi, Kashmiri to Pakistani, make a return during Ramzan expos, creating a shopping paradise for residents of the city again. Some stall vendors will also be setting up shops in Tolichowki bazaar too, a bustling street known for its vibrancy during the Ramzan season.

This year, the proximity between the end of Numaish and the beginning of Ramzan has prompted many stall holders to stay back in Hyderabad. Traditionally, they return to their hometowns and come back for Ramzan, but this year is little different.

(Image Source: mussaafir Instagram)

Speaking to Siasat.com, vendors from Kolkata and Lucknowi stalls shared their plans for the upcoming month. A Kolkata stall vendor mentioned, “You will find our shop in Minar Garden during Ramzan. We are not going back this time given that Ramzan is fast approaching and very near.” Another Lucknowi stall owner expressed, “Hum Tolichowki mein lagayenge hamari stall, with more good products for Ramzan.”

(Image Source: mussaafir Instagram)

Some of the most-awaited and popular expos during Ramzan in Hyderabad are Anam Mirza’s ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan,’ Dr Foodie’s ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar,’ ‘Family Shopping Expo’ at Minar Garden, ‘Gulmohar Expo,’ and several others, that promise a month-long shopping extravaganza for the city’s residents.