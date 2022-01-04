Numaish suspension leaves hundreds of stall owners in lurch

Hyderabad: Sudden closure of Numaish amid threat of Omicron in Hyderabad has left hundreds of stall owners in lurch.

Many merchants, who came from far off places like Kashmir, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh and paid huge amounts to the exhibition society, face huge loss, seek government help.

This year, the organisers had allotted 1,600 stalls to traders and various business organisations from different parts of the country to sell their products at the fair.

The traders had installed the stalls with the hope that the annual exhibition will run for 45 days. The sudden suspension for 10 days may result in losses for the traders.

Apart from the current suspension, the traders have no hope that the Numaish might continue this year too due to the COVID situation in the state.

Numaish shut due to Covid situation

The annual trade fair of Hyderabad has been suspended till January 10 in view of the curbs imposed by Telangana government to check the spread of Covid-19.

Authorities on Sunday night ordered closure of Numaish, a day after it was inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and state Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

Hundreds of visitors were at the fair when officials stopped the ticket bookings and ordered all those who were in Exhibition Grounds to leave immediately.

The action was taken in view of the state government extending restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19 till January 10. The government has prohibited rallies, public meetings and mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural.

Demand to cancel Numaish due to Omicron

Earlier, a Hyderabad-based advocate, Khaja Aijazuddin had petitioned various governmental departments seeking cancellation of permission to the Exhibition Society to conduct Numaish in the city due to the threat of Omicron. A petition was also filed in Telangana High Court.

The petition is pending and it is likely to be heard on Tuesday.