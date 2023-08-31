Number of parties under INDIA bloc is rising, so is their morale: Congress

At the same time, there is fear in the Narendra Modi-led camp, says AICC spokesperson

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 31st August 2023 8:00 am IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday said the number of parties under the INDIA bloc is increasing and so is their morale.

Speaking to reporters here a day ahead of the alliance group’s meeting, Khera said, “You will know that in the next two days, the number of parties, the level of confidence, and morale (of the opposition alliance) is going up. At the same time, there is fear in the Narendra Modi-led camp”.

Queried on the possibility of Akali Dal and BSP chief Mayawati joining the opposition camp, Khera said the number of the constituent parties (under the INDIA bloc) has risen from 26 to 28 and in the coming days, more names will come.

MS Education Academy

“Many others who are now with NDA will join the INDIA alliance,” he claimed.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 31st August 2023 8:00 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button