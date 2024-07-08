Nursing student from Bengal dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th July 2024 4:59 pm IST
Nursing student from Bengal dies by suicide in Bengaluru
Representational Image

Bengaluru: A nursing student from West Bengal allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in Bengaluru, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place within the limits of the Jalahalli police station and the deceased has been identified as Dia Mondol.

According to police, Dia was studying at the Mother Teresa Nursing College in Bengaluru and ended her life three days ago.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Karnataka: School boy attacked for talking to a girl; 4 detained

The police suspect that she ended her life due to a family dispute. However, the exact reason behind her extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The incident came to light when her friends entered her room. The body has been shifted for post-mortem, and the police are awaiting the report. Further investigation is on into the matter.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th July 2024 4:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button