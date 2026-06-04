Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence on viral RCB audio mystery

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally addressed the controversy surrounding a viral Instagram Story she posted during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 title celebrations.

The actress found herself at the centre of online speculation after social media users claimed they heard unusual sounds in the background of her video. The clip quickly went viral, leading to several rumours and discussions across social media platforms.

What Happened in Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Viral Video?

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL 2026 victory, Nushrratt shared a video on her Instagram Story while celebrating the team’s win. However, viewers soon focused on certain background sounds in the clip, which sparked multiple theories online.

Although the actress deleted the Story shortly after posting it, screen recordings had already spread across social media, making the video a trending topic.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Clarifies Viral Audio Controversy

Putting an end to the rumours, Nushrratt took to Instagram Stories and explained that the sounds heard in the video were actually made by a young puppy at her friend’s house.

According to the actress, she was watching the IPL final at a friend’s residence when their puppy started making crying sounds. She also revealed that someone had circulated a fake clarification in her name, forcing her to personally address the issue.

To support her statement, Nushrratt shared additional videos and photos from the same evening. The clips showed the house where she watched the match and the puppy she referred to in her explanation.

She said she had deleted the original Story because she feared the audio could be misunderstood. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened after the clip went viral online.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Urges People to Avoid Online Harassment

The actress also urged social media users not to jump to conclusions without knowing the facts. She reminded people that having access to a mobile phone and social media does not give anyone the right to spread rumours or harass others online.

Her clarification has now helped settle the controversy, with many fans supporting her and appreciating her decision to address the matter directly.

What’s Next for Nushrratt Bharuccha?

On the work front, Nushrratt was recently seen in Chhorii 2. She will next be seen in Ghooskhor Pandut alongside Manoj Bajpayee.