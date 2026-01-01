Mumbai: Actors and public figures often find themselves under scrutiny for embracing secular values or participating in festivals and rituals across different faiths. In many cases, such gestures meant to reflect cultural harmony end up triggering religious debates and criticism.

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has now become the latest celebrity to face backlash over her religious visit.

The actress recently visited the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where she attended the Bhasma Aarti and offered water to the deity, following the temple’s rituals. While visuals from her temple visit quickly went viral on social media, the visit soon turned controversial, drawing sharp reactions from religious leaders.

Reacting to her visit, All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi expressed strong disapproval, calling her actions “against Islam.” In a video statement shared by news agency IANS, the cleric stated that a Muslim woman participating in Hindu religious practices, including temple worship and rituals, is not permitted under Islamic law and Sharia.

The cleric further claimed that Nushrratt Bharuccha had committed a religious crime and described her actions as a “major sin” in Islam. He also advised the actress to seek repentance, perform istighfar, and recite the kalma.

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi says, "Nushrratt Bharuccha went to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, offered prayers, poured water, and observed the religious traditions there. Islam does not permit all these acts. Sharia… pic.twitter.com/5t6JQG2ta4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2025

For the unversed, Nushrratt reportedly belongs to a Dawoodi Bohra Muslim family from Mumbai.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharucha will be next seen in Bun Tikki, slated in 2026, and a potential Luv Ranjan film with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor.