NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani’s RRR joke wins over Indian fans

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has once again proved that desi pop culture references can find their way into even the most serious political announcements.

During a recent press conference, Mamdani introduced his administration’s Rental Ripoff Report, cleverly shortening its name to RRR. However, before anyone could confuse it with SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster, the mayor quickly clarified, “This Rental Ripoff Report, also known as RRR, not to be confused with the 2022 Tollywood smash hit.”

The unexpected reference immediately caught the attention of Indian social media users. Many were amused to see the mayor of a city thousands of kilometres away casually name-dropping one of Tollywood’s biggest global hits during an official address.

His humour also brought some lightness to an otherwise serious announcement. The Rental Ripoff Report includes 23 measures aimed at improving housing conditions, protecting tenants and taking action against negligent landlords. It was prepared using testimonies shared by thousands of New Yorkers during hearings held across the city’s five boroughs .

A clip of the moment is now making rounds online, with fans loving Mamdani’s effortless humour and his familiarity with Indian cinema. For many, it was refreshing to see a politician sitting in New York City Hall deliver a reference that felt instantly relatable to audiences back home.

From Oscars to political press conferences, it appears the RRR phenomenon is still going strong.