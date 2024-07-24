Obesity rates in Telangana surge; experts highlight bio-psycho-social factors

Hyderabad: In a startling revelation, the Center’s Economic Survey 2024, tabled at Parliament on Monday, July 22, identified Telangana as one of the states with a troubling trend of growing obesity.

Recent data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) reveals an increase in obesity rates in Telangana, with the proportion of overweight women and men rising to 30.1 percent and 32.3 percent, respectively. This marks a significant jump from the previous survey, NFHS-4, where the figures stood at 28.6 percent for women and 24.2 percent for men.

A 27-year-old psychiatrist at Renova Hospital emphasized that understanding obesity requires a grasp of the bio-psycho-social model.

Explaining the possible reasons for obesity, she said that every individual might have a unique reason or combination of factors for gaining weight. “Some can be obese due to a genetic predisposition. Even if people are in the same environment and consuming the same food, they can gain weight easily because of different metabolic rates.”

“Some might also be eating their feelings, which can sometimes lead to binge eating. Binge eating is when you consume a large amount of food in a short amount of time and feel you can’t control what or how much you are eating,” she added.

She further provided insights on cases she worked. “One of my clients said, ‘I overeat to numb my feelings.’ Sometimes, they use food as a coping mechanism or to fill the void they are feeling. Another client, whose parents were extremely weight-conscious, only allowed her to eat vegetables while growing up. Once she moved out, she started eating junk food uncontrollably and developed a binge eating condition.”

While discussing social causes, she pointed out that bullying due to unattainable beauty standards, family dynamics, peer influence, stress, cultural and media influence, and the significant role of the food industry in producing high-sugar and processed foods are among the many factors contributing to the rising rate of obesity and its negative impact on our health.

Addressing the physical impacts of obesity, a resident doctor at AIIMS, Dr SM Turab ul Haq said, “Obesity itself, being a disease, predisposes one to many conditions like insulin-resistant diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, arthritis, steatohepatitis, and PCOS in the female population.”

Posing a thought-provoking question 32-year-old Zainab, a counselling psychologist said, “So what comes first? Do mental health issues drive people to eat their feelings, or is their body influenced by the food industry or genetic predisposition, leading them to face discrimination and bullying, which then results in mental health issues?”

Urban-rural divide in obesity rates in Telangana, other states

The Center’s Economic Survey highlights a significant disparity in obesity rates between urban and rural populations across the country. In urban regions, obesity affects 29.8 percent of men and 33.2 percent of women. In contrast, rural areas report lower rates, with 19.3 percent of men and 19.7 percent of women being obese.

Research from the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health provides insights into this divide. “Urban centres have more multinational supermarkets and fast-food chains, offering a ready supply of processed foods, high-calorie snacks, sweets, and sugary beverages, and fewer open markets and farm stands,” the research states.

Additionally, urban environments are characterized by more roads and car travel, leading to less walking or biking for transportation or leisure. Furthermore, densely populated urban neighbourhoods often lack adequate outdoor recreational spaces.

In order to promote a healthy lifestyle in urban and rural areas, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently released 17 guidelines which include maintaining a balanced diet, moderating the use of oils and fats, restricting salt intake, staying hydrated, and carefully reading labels on pre-packed foods.

Zainab emphasized that simply advising a friend or family member who is struggling with their weight to exercise more or eat less is not enough. “It’s crucial to identify and address the underlying cause of their struggle, as this is the key to effective support and long-term solutions,” she added.

Emphasizing the importance of following ICMR guidelines, Dr S M Turab ul Haq said, “Health promotion includes encouraging children to participate in sports and exercise. Ultimately, individual responsibility plays a crucial role; if a patient continues their current lifestyle, there is limited intervention that doctors can provide. Patient compliance is essential.”