Obesity risk: Hyderabad based varsity develops AI model with US scientist

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Woxsen University, in collaboration with US scientist Prof. Manjeet Rege, has developed an AI-based model to predict obesity risk using machine learning techniques.

This breakthrough research, aimed at improving early detection and prevention of obesity-related diseases, was published in the Decision Analytics Journal by Elsevier.

Addressing the growing obesity crisis

Obesity is a global health concern, driven by poor diets, low physical activity, and urban lifestyles. It significantly increases the risk of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.

Traditional obesity assessments rely on Body Mass Index (BMI), which does not fully capture the complexity of obesity, including fat distribution, muscle mass, and genetic factors.

To overcome these limitations, a research team from Woxsen University, including Dr. Shahid Mohammad Ganie, Dr. Hemachandran Kannan, and student Bobba Bharath Reddy, collaborated with Prof. Manjeet Rege, Chair of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas, USA.

Study explored machine learning models

Their study explored the use of multiple machine-learning models to improve obesity prediction.

The researchers used a publicly available dataset covering populations from Colombia, Peru, and Mexico.

The dataset included factors like diet, exercise habits, water and alcohol intake, sleep quality, and mental health. Their AI model applied boosting techniques, which combine multiple machine learning methods, to make more accurate obesity predictions.

Hyderabad’s role in AI-driven healthcare

During his visit to Woxsen University in Hyderabad, Prof. Rege evaluated ongoing AI research at the Manjeet Rege Analytics Lab.

The lab focuses on explainable AI and machine learning applications in healthcare, positioning Hyderabad as a hub for cutting-edge AI research.

Prof. Rege highlighted the importance of early obesity detection. “When people understand their risk factors, they are more likely to make healthier choices regarding diet, exercise, and lifestyle,” he said. “This AI model can serve as a powerful tool for preventive healthcare.”

The researchers believe their findings will help develop better strategies for obesity prevention and management. They also suggest that future research incorporate deep learning to improve accuracy further.