Obscene video of BJP MP goes viral; says won’t contest until proven innocent

An obscene video featuring Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat started making the rounds on social media on March 3. The video showed the BJP MP sitting alongside a woman in a compromising position.

Incidentally, the video surfaced on the internet after the BJP released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on March 2. Rawat was also fielded by the party from the same Barbanki seat.

However, a day after the video went viral, the BJP leader claimed that the video was ‘forged.’

He posted on his official social media account and claimed that the video was generated using deep-fake AI technology.

In a post on X in Hindi, Rawat said, “A fake video of mine generated by deepfake AI technology is being made viral, for which I have lodged an FIR.”

मेरा एक एडिटेड वीडियो वायरल किया जा रहा है जो DeepFake AI तकनीक द्वारा जेनरेटेड है, जिसकी FIR मैंने दर्ज करा दी है,इसके संदर्भ में मैंने मा॰ राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से निवेदन किया है कि इसकी जाँच करवायी जाये। जबतक मैं निर्दोष साबित नहीं होता सार्वजनिक जीवन में कोई चुनाव नहीं लड़ूँगा — Upendra Singh Rawat (@upendrasinghMP) March 4, 2024

He said he has requested the party president get it investigated. “I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent,” the first-time MP said.

FIR resgistered

Based on a complaint by MP’s secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, a case has been lodged against an unknown accused, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi said.

It was alleged in the FIR that some people had made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.

The MP on Sunday said that as soon as “I got the party’s ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act,” claiming that the video is completely doctored.

He hoped the accused would be identified soon.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP denied a ticket to the then-sitting MP, Priyanka Singh Rawat, and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.

(With PTI inputs)