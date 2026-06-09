Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Inde Navarrette is currently making headlines worldwide after the massive success of the psychological horror film Obsession. Her performance as Nikki has won praise from both audiences and critics, making her one of the most talked-about young actors today.

However, long before becoming a global sensation, Navarrette had an interesting connection with an Indian filmmaker that many fans are only discovering now.

Inde Navarrette’s Early Connection With an Indian Filmmaker

Back in 2018, when she was just 17 years old, Inde Navarrette appeared in a romantic short film titled Cross Words Together. The project was directed by Indian filmmaker Shubham Sanjay Shevade as part of his thesis film in Los Angeles.

The short film explored different perspectives of love through the lives of three women at different stages of life. Navarrette played a teenage girl who was trying to understand the true meaning of love. According to Shevade, the role required innocence and emotional honesty, qualities that she naturally brought to the screen.

How ‘Cross Words Together’ Helped Her Career

The film was not just another student project. It was a SAG-approved production, which helped Navarrette qualify for membership in the Screen Actors Guild. Later, the short film also received recognition after being selected for Amazon Studios’ Shorts programme.

Following the success of Obsession, Shevade shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the project and expressed pride in seeing Navarrette achieve global recognition. He said he was fortunate to witness her talent years before the rest of the world discovered her.

Why Is ‘Obsession’ Creating So Much Buzz?

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession tells the story of a young man whose wish for his crush to love him comes true in a disturbing and supernatural way. The film has been praised for exploring themes such as consent, personal freedom, and modern relationships.

Made on a modest budget, the horror thriller has become one of the biggest surprise hits of recent years, earning huge attention across the globe. Navarrette’s powerful portrayal of Nikki is being widely recognised as one of the film’s strongest performances.

Inde Navarrette’s journey shows how small opportunities can lead to extraordinary success. From working in an independent short film with an Indian filmmaker to becoming the face of a global horror sensation, her rise in Hollywood is inspiring fans around the world.