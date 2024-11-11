Odisha: Drunk man held for vandalising temple, attacking devotees with ‘trishul’

Kendrapara: A drunk man was arrested for allegedly vandalising a temple and attacking devotees in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Monday, police said.

The 28-year-old man, identified as Khetrabasi Mallick, barged into the temple in Haladipatana village and vandalised it. He then grabbed the ‘trishul’ from the sanctum sanctorum, and attacked devotees with it, police said.

Also Read Odisha: Dalit women stage dharna over denial of ritual at temple

Three people suffered minor injuries in the attack, they said.

The whole episode was caught on a video that went viral on social media, they added.

Locals eventually caught Mallick and tied him to a tree. After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and arrested him.

A case was filed against him under multiple sections of the BNS that deals with obscene acts in public, criminal trespass, injuring or defiling a place of worship and promoting enmity between groups based on religion, among others, said Sanjay Kumar Mallick, the inspector in charge of the Nikirai police station.