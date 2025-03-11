Odisha man arrested in Medchal for smuggling 3.5 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The Medchal prohibition and excise team arrested one person from Odisha for allegedly transporting ganja to the city. The team seized. 3.5 kilograms of the contraband from his possession.

Acting on information, the team headed by sub inspector Raghaveshwar Rao nabbed B Sarkar, 47, who was bringing the ganja to the city from Malkangiri in Odisha and selling it to construction workers.

The man was regularly bringing the ganja and selling it to local labourers in Medchal and surrounding areas. A case has been booked against him under the NDPS Act and he has been remanded into custody.