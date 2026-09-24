Odisha man files complaint suspecting beef served at eatery

Cuttack: A customer has lodged a police complaint against a restaurant in the Jagatpur area of Odisha’s Cuttack district, as he suspected beef was served to him instead of mutton he had ordered, officials said on Thursday, September 24.

While having lunch with his family in the restaurant on Wednesday, September 23, Smruti Ranjan Mohanty alleged that he found a different taste and red colour bone in the mutton curry, which seems not to be mutton.

“When I asked the restaurant staff about the difference in the mutton curry, the employees replied that they used vinegar to properly boil huge quantity of mutton. So, that’s why the colour became a little reddish,” Mohanty said.

FIR registered

Not satisfied with the answer of the restaurant staff, the customer lodged a complaint at Jagatpur police station. “I just want to know whether I took mutton or any other meat,” he said.

After receiving the complaint, police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident.

Police have seized the meat and consulted a veterinary doctor. Later, the meat sample was sent to laboratory for testing and further action will be taken after receiving the lab report, said a police officer.

Arun Kumar Swain, ACP Cuttack (Zone-1) said, “After getting a complaint from a customer that beef was served to him, we reached the restaurant and found that some Bajrang Dal activists were also there. We seized the mutton and sent it for testing.”