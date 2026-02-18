When a chef from Odisha curates a Deccani menu for the people of Hyderabad, you know the city’s culinary soul is just right. Sheraton Hotel’s latest pop-up, Daawat-e-Deccan, is a sweet reminder of this very soul the city prides itself on.

Chef SK Quadri may have been born in East India, but his hands speak Dakhni- the language of slow cooking, spices and the revered Dum. Having spent years as a “shagird (student)” under the Nizami cuisine expert Hamida Begum, he inherited this legacy of the royal cuisine.

“As someone who has biryani running through his veins, Hyderabad was the perfect place for me to start my career,” Quadri says with a laugh, “And when I met Hamida Begum at the start of my journey, I was intrigued by how the royal kitchens and Hyderabadi households cook. Since she came from the family of Nizam‘s chefs, she taught me authentic recipes that even restaurants cannot replicate. I was in love.”

Quadri’s love impelled him to stay and experiment with Hyderabadi cuisine throughout his 11-year career. “I have not even thought of going in any other direction. Hyderabad and its food are “the one” for me,” he tells Siasat.com.

Marag and Naan (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Dakhni dastarkhwan

When the mastermind behind Daawat-e-Deccan, Chef SK Quadri, started curating the menu, he faced a dilemma: Nizami cuisine or Deccani cuisine?

He went with the latter. “People do not like every dish to be rich, some want light meals too,” Quadri explains. By shifting from ‘Nizami’ to ‘Deccani,’ he created a balanced menu. This allowed him to incorporate local Telangana favourites like tamarind, curry leaves, ambada (gongura) and gawar ki phalli alongside heavy dry fruits-and-cream-based gravies.

As we sat down to eat, this philosophy of balance was immediately evident in the Ghosht ka Marag, which was served with a Charkoni naan. A creamy yet surprisingly light broth paired perfectly with the indulgent saffron-induced naan. Meanwhile, Patthar ka Ghosht and Murgh Shikanja offered the Nizami richness that Quadri talks about.

Another example of Quadri’s inclusivity shines in the Matar ki Lukmi, a vegetarian alternative to the meaty starter. “Hum nahi chahte vegetarians Hyderabadi cuisine se mehroom ho (I do not want vegetarians to miss out on Hyderabadi cuisine),” he says.

We moved to the Mashgool Dastarkhwan (main course), where yet another innovation was waiting for us. Traditionally eaten with mutton, Chef Quadri paired the Ambada bhaji (Gongura) with prawns, bringing out a beautiful balance of tartness and sweetness.

The spread at Daawat-e-Deccan which included Ambada Jhinge and Tala Hua Ghosht (Image Source: Siasat.com/Bushra Khan)

Another delicious standout was the Hari Mirchi ka Tala Hua Ghosht, which deviated from the traditional dry and fried version. “The semi-wet version we are serving here can usually be found in Hyderabadi households. This recipe helps the taste of mutton shine better with the herbs,” he explains.

The journey peaked with the Hyderabadi Kachhe Gosht ki Biryani and Shadi Wala Murgh, a testament to his time under Hamida Begum. We ended on a sun-drenched note with the Zarda, an underrated saffron-infused rice dessert that felt like a warm hug.

Zarda (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Daawat-e-Deccan: All details

Date- February 18 to 22, 2026

Price- Rs. 3000 (all inclusive)

Timings- Lunch: 12:30 pm- 3 pm | Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm

Venue- Feast, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel