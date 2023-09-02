Odisha train tragedy: CBI files charge sheet against 3 arrested rly officials

The official said that further investigation has been kept open on aspects of the larger conspiracy and about the possible involvement of others. 

Published: 2nd September 2023 7:44 pm IST
Odisha train tragedy: CBI interrogates 3 arrested Railways officials
Odisha train tragedy:

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against three railway officials — Arun Kumar Mahanta, Mohammad Amir Khan, and Pappu Kumar — arrested in connection with the June 2 Odisha train tragedy on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence. 

The official said that all three accused were arrested on July 7 and are currently in judicial custody. 

A CBI spokesperson said here that the agency filed a charge sheet against Mahanta, SSE (signal) Incharge, Balasore, Incharge, Khan, SSE (Signal), Soro and Kumar, Technician, Balasore in the court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Bhubaneswar in an on-going investigation of a case related to train mishap at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station, Balasore on June 2, which left over 290 people dead. 

The CBI registered a case on June 6 following the request of the Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha government and further orders from DoPT related to the train mishap involving Coromandel Express, Yashvantpur-Howrah Express, and a goods train at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha. 

A case was earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, GRP Cuttack (Odisha) regarding the train accident. 

