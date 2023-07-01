Odisha train tragedy: Six bodies handed over to families

Bhubaneswar: On the basis of DNA test reports, six bodies have been handed over to their family members in Odisha’s capital city at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, officials said.

Of the 81 bodies preserved at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, DNA test reports of 29 have arrived on Friday, six bodies were handed over in coordination with AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and GRP, said a railway official on Friday evening.

Two bodies have been sent to Bihar which includes Suraj Kumar Rishi of Purnia district and Sujit Kumar of Balia district.

Similarly, two bodies of Samir Bauri from Purulia district and Manas Maity of Midnapur East district were sent to West Bengal, the official added.

One body each from Jharkhand and Odisha have been handed over to the victim’s relatives. They were Bhim Choudhury of Sahebganj, Jharkhand, and Brahmakant Choudhury of Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Ambulance and escort vehicles for families have been arranged by the Odisha government and the East Coast Railway, respectively.

Ex-gratia has been paid to the kin of the victims by the Railways as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The victim from Odisha received additional ex-gratia as announced by the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The process of handing over of the remaining 23 bodies, whose DNA report has been arrived, will continue when claimants come to the hospital, the official informed.

At least 293 people died and more than 1,000 were injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a tragic accident near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2 evening.