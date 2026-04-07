Odisha: Tribals, police clash over construction of road to bauxite mine

The district administration has imposed a prohibitory order at Shagabari village to maintain law and order.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2026 4:51 pm IST
Odisha tribals clash with police over road construction to bauxite mine
Odisha tribal woman shows shell fired by police at midnight. (Source: X)

Bhubaneswar: Nearly 50 people, including 40 security personnel, were injured in a clash with local tribals over the construction of a road to Sijimali bauxite mine in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Tuesday, April 7.

According to officials, the tribals strongly opposed the construction of the road at Shagabari village under the Kashipur block of the district. The protesters allegedly hurled stones and attacked the police and officials of the district administration with swords, axes and other sharp weapons in their bid to stop road construction.

Visuals circulating online show local authorities, including Collector Kulkarni Ashutosh C and police officers, demanding that the tribal people leave.

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A group of tribal women in Kantamal village said the police fired shells at them at midnight while they were sleeping. They claimed that armed police cut off their electricity and attacked the villagers, leaving many injured.

“Of the 40 police personnel injured in the incident, 10 have sustained injuries to the head and have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Rayagada. The protestors pelted stones and bricks and attacked the police when they attempted to pacify them,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

Prohibitory orders

Locals in the Kashipur area are opposed to the Sijimali bauxite mine project ever since the Odisha government allotted it to a private company. The administration was facilitating the company to construct a road to the Sijimali bauxite mine.

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An official said Collector Kulkarni was present at the site, “holding discussions with the agitating tribals.”

The district administration has imposed a prohibitory order at Shagabari village to maintain law and order.

(With PTI inputs)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th April 2026 4:51 pm IST

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