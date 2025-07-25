Odisha: Two brothers held for rape of minor in Jagatsinghpur

The incident came to light barely four days after the gang rape of an 18-year-old woman in Jagatsinghpur district. The victim was currently under treatment at the district headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Updated: 26th July 2025 12:20 am IST
Paradip: Police have arrested two brothers in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district for allegedly raping a girl, an officer said on Friday.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father at Kujang police station, the two brothers, identified as Bhagyadhar Das (60) and Panchanan Das (58), had allegedly raped the minor for the last one year, and now she is seven months pregnant.

The accused brothers were working at a mutt (ashram), which the minor frequently visits, the officer said.

The father also alleged that, although he initially reported the matter to a local panchayat functionary, the functionary offered him money to suppress the incident and even threatened him if he reported the matter to the police.

A case was registered against three persons under sections of rape and POCSO Act. Two brothers were arrested on Thursday, while the third accused was absconding, said Tirtol SDPO Chinmay Raut.

