Offbeat weekend ideas: Visit this untouched lake near Hyderabad

Akkampally Balancing Reservoir offers the kind of untouched stillness that is becoming increasingly hard to find

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published:
Serene lake near Hyderabad with grassy shoreline and calm waters, perfect for a peaceful escape.
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Ask most Hyderabadis for a quick lakeside drive, and they will point you straight toward Osman Sagar or the busy banks of Durgam Cheruvu. But if you are willing to drive just a little further down the Nagarjuna Sagar Highway, Nalgonda holds a well-kept secret. Tucked quietly off the main thoroughfares, Akkampally Balancing Reservoir offers the kind of untouched stillness that is becoming increasingly hard to find near the capital. For offbeat road-trippers and weekend wanderers, this sprawling reservoir proves that the best escapes are often the ones left off popular travel maps.

Akkampally Balancing Reservoir: A tranquil alternative near Hyderabad

Unlike popular commercialised destinations, Akkampally is completely free from organised tourism setups, souvenir stalls, and loud weekend crowds. Sitting quietly off the mainstream travel radar, this massive water body serves as a crucial balancing reservoir under the Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project (AMRP). Because it has not been commercialised, visiting Akkampally feels like discovering a private coastal boundary in the middle of Telangana’s Deccan plateau. It is an ideal getaway for mindful travellers, nature lovers, and anyone looking to swap urban noise for the rhythmic lap of reservoir waves.

The lake stretches as far as the eye can see, offering sweeping panoramas that are especially striking in the early morning and late afternoon. During the post-monsoon months, the surrounding countryside turns vibrant green, and the reservoir stays full. The sunsets here paint the sky in deep shades of orange and violet reflected across the open water.

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There are no cafes, luxury resorts, or commercial amenities on-site. Visitors bring their own refreshments, mats, and camping chairs to enjoy a completely self-sustained picnic by the water.

How to get there from Hyderabad

Akkampally Balancing Reservoir is located roughly 110 km to 125 km southeast of Hyderabad, depending on your starting point in the city.

Take the Nagarjuna Sagar Highway (NH 565 / SH 2) heading southeast towards Nalgonda district. Expect a comfortable 2.5 to 3-hour drive each way.

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A personal vehicle (car or motorcycle) is strongly recommended, as public transport options to the immediate reservoir banks are sparse.

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Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published:

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Bushra Khan

I am a lifestyle writer who loves to explore the vibrant culture, trends and hidden gems of Hyderabad. When I'm not writing, you can find me watching The Office reruns… More »
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