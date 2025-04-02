Officials directed to ensure smooth fine rice distribution in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari held a teleconference with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, and Civil Supplies officials to review the distribution of fine rice at ration shops. She directed officials to ensure the smooth implementation of the scheme as per the government’s announcement.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had launched the fine rice distribution scheme in Hazurnagar on Ugadi. The Chief Secretary instructed Collectors to prepare an action plan in consultation with Ministers and local MLAs and to organize distribution programs at mandal headquarters. She highlighted that these programs should involve local representatives and the public to create a festive atmosphere.

She also stressed the need for wide publicity of the scheme and assured that over 50% of the rice stock has already been delivered to fair price shops, with the remaining stock to be sent in the coming days.

Collectors were instructed to ensure quality and quantity checks and to prevent any complaints regarding distribution. The Chief Secretary also directed district officials to monitor the process regularly at ration shops.