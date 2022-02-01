Offline classes in affiliated colleges to begin from Feb 1: OU

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday issued a clarification that the offline classes for all courses in all the colleges under the varsity will commence from February 1.

Earlier, the varsity had issued a press release mentioning that in a meeting of principals of the university campus and constituent colleges, it was decided that the online mode of class for all UG and PG courses will continue till February 12.

It was also mentioned, “the teaching staff including those engaged on contractual and part-time bases have to attend college duties from January 31 and take online classes from the college from February 1 onwards”.

Speaking to siasat.com, Dr. C. Srinivasulu of Osmania University said, “The earlier press release was for the constituent and campus colleges but unfortunately, in the social media, it was read as ‘all the colleges’ which created confusion. To resolve the confusion, clarification was issued in the evening”.

Online classes in JNTUH affiliated colleges

On the other hand, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has instructed its affiliated colleges to continue online classes for students of undergraduate I and II years till February 12.

In a circular issued by the registrar of the university M. Manzoor Hussain, it has been mentioned that colleges can conduct in-person classes after February 12 by adhering to COVID norms.

Meanwhile, for III and IV undergraduate courses and postgraduate courses, in-person classes can be conducted from February 1.

The decision was taken after the state government’s announcement that all educational institutions in the state will resume in-person classes on February 1.

Telangana government’s decision came in the wake of declining Covid numbers in the state, as also the fact that several other states are gradually resuming in-person classes.