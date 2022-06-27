OGH doctor issued notice for voicing concerns over maintenance

Published: 27th June 2022
A view of the Osmania General Hospital's heritage building. (Photo: Yunus Y. Lasania)

Hyderabad: A doctor from Osmania General Hospital (OGH) was recently handed a memo by the superintendent for voicing concerns over maintenance after a rat snake was spotted in the corridor.

The doctor identified as Pratibha Laxmi, a professor at the department of general medicine was handed a notice for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media. Pratibha is also a member of the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA).

She represents the OGH at the association. The superintendent handed the notice to her on the same day when the snake was spotted. As per the notice, Pratibha went against OGH policies, making an ‘issue’ out of the incident, without following the protocol.

Issuance of the notice to the doctor has left the teaching staff at OGH red-faced. The TTGDA member planned to meet the OGH superintendent seeking withdrawal of the notice.

