Rating: 4/5

It’s been a long, long time, perhaps months, maybe even a couple of years since I walked out of a theatre with a heart this full. As the credits rolled for Ohh My Dog, I wasn’t thinking about box office numbers or opening-day collections. I was thinking about one thing. Why aren’t we celebrating films like this anymore?

When I entered the theatre, the silence hit me before the film even began. I could literally count the audience on my fingers. An almost empty auditorium for a film that deserved whistles, applause, laughter and tears shared by a packed house. It honestly broke my heart.

Somewhere along the way, we’ve started equating good cinema with massive budgets, superstar line-ups, gravity-defying action and VFX spectacles. We’ve become so busy chasing scale that we’ve forgotten the magic of stories that simply touch the soul.

And then comes Ohh My Dog.

A film that doesn’t scream for attention. It doesn’t rely on larger-than-life heroes or over-the-top action sequences. It simply tells a beautiful story. And by the time it ends, you realise that’s all great cinema really needs.

About Ohh My Dog

Directed by Amit Rai, the film arrived in theatres on August 7 with little fanfare. Set across the contrasting landscapes of Assam and Bihar, Ohh My Dog tells two parallel stories bound together by one universal emotion, unconditional love.

In Assam, young Appu (played child artist Maahi Rai) is heartbroken after his beloved pet Momo mysteriously disappears. Refusing to accept the loss, the determined young boy begins searching for his best friend, only to stumble upon a disturbing truth.

Meanwhile in Bihar, Oscar, a fiercely loyal dog, embarks on his own emotional journey after his caretaker Prince goes missing. His search uncovers a dangerous world hidden beneath ordinary lives.

Rather than forcing these stories to intersect, Amit Rai beautifully mirrors them, reminding us that loyalty, courage and compassion often come far more naturally to animals than they do to humans.

At its core, Ohh My Dog isn’t just about missing dog or some human, it’s about family, friendship, humanity and the kind of unconditional love that asks for nothing in return.

The real heroes walk on four legs

Let’s get one thing straight. The biggest stars of this film aren’t human. They’re Momo and Oscar.

Momo and Oscar

Every scene featuring these two is filled with warmth, innocence and genuine emotion. Their expressions, body language and loyalty carry the emotional weight of the film without uttering a single word.

And what makes them even more special is that they aren’t glamorous pedigree dogs. They represent the countless Indian street dogs we see every day – resilient, fearless, loving and incredibly loyal. Their journey reminds us why dogs are often called man’s best friend.

Calling them scene-stealers would be an understatement. They own the film.

Performances

Pankaj Tripathi once again proves why he’s one of the finest actors in the country. As Masterji, he brings immense sincerity and quiet strength to the story without ever trying to dominate it.

Pankaj Tripathi

Young Maahi Rai delivers a wonderfully natural performance as Appu. His innocence and determination make you root for him from beginning to end.

Maahi Rai

Pavan Malhotra, as the grumpy police officer who reluctantly joins the rescue mission in second half was one of the best parts.

Pavan Malhotra

Watching Rajesh Kumar, forever remembered by many as Rosesh Sarabhai, step into the shoes of a corrupt police officer is another pleasant surprise.

Every actor understands that this story isn’t about individual heroism. It belongs equally to every character, especially the furry ones.

Ohh My Dog is more than just a family film

While Ohh My Dog is undoubtedly a heartwarming family entertainer, Amit Rai subtly uses the narrative to shine a light on two disturbing realities – dog trafficking and organ smuggling.

Glimspe of organ smuggling in the film

Glimpse of dog trafficking

Without relying on graphic violence or sensationalism, the film makes its point effectively, allowing the emotional storytelling to speak louder than shock value.It is rare to find a film that educates, entertains and emotionally moves you all at once.

What could have been better

If there’s one area where the film falls weak, it’s the pacing. At nearly two and a half hours, the narrative occasionally feels stretched. Several moments reiterate emotions that have already landed, making certain portions feel longer than necessary. A tighter edit of around two hours would have elevated the overall experience considerably.

Thankfully, the emotional payoff ensures these flaws never overshadow the film’s heart.

This is one of those rare films that will make children smile, adults reflect and every dog lover hug their pet a little tighter after reaching home.

Bollywood should take notes. Because if cinema can make us care this deeply about two four-legged heroes, it has already achieved something far greater than most blockbusters ever do.