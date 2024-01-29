OIC condemns countries for suspending funding to UN mission in Gaza

Amid the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza Strip, major donor countries to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) have temporarily suspended their funding.

This comes after Israel alleged that 12 employees of the UNRWA were involved in the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023, on southern Israel.

Following these allegations, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said it terminated contracts with “several” employees and ordered an investigation.

In a statement, Lazzarini called the allegations “shocking” and said any employee “involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.”

This prompted western countries to withdraw or temporary suspended funding to the UNRWA.

Here are nine countries who suspended funding to UNRWA

United States (US)

On Friday, United States (US) State Department announced that it would “temporarily suspend” new funding to UNRWA.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, “The United States is deeply concerned about allegations that 12 UNRWA employees may be involved in the terrorist attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7.”

While the US State Department referred to the “critical role” of UNRWA in helping the Palestinians, it stressed the importance of the United Nations agency “responding to these accusations and taking any appropriate corrective action.

Canada

On Friday, Canadian Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussein, said, “Canada has temporarily suspended any additional funding for UNRWA while it conducts an in-depth investigation into these accusations.”

“Canada takes these accusations very seriously and is engaging closely with UNRWA and other donors on this issue,” he wrote on X.

He added, “If these accusations are proven, Canada expects UNRWA to take immediate action against those identified as having been involved in Hamas terrorist attacks,” explaining that Ottawa is “deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and continues to call for the rapid and permanent entry of essential aid without obstacles.”

Canada unequivocally condemns the October 7th attack on Israel. I am deeply troubled by the allegations relating to some UNRWA employees. I have instructed Global Affairs Canada to pause all additional funding to UNRWA pending the outcome of the investigation. Read my statement: pic.twitter.com/YfEbwhKvzx — Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) January 26, 2024

Netherlands

On Friday, Dutch Minister for Trade and Development Geoffrey van Leeuwen announced a freeze in UNRWA funding, expressing shock at the situation.

Shocked about the alleged involvement of several @UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks on Israel on October 7.

Very good that UNRWA immediately terminated the contracts of these staff members and launched an investigation. https://t.co/QcW10KZz2N 1/2 — Geoffrey van Leeuwen (@leeuwengew) January 26, 2024

Australia

Taking to X, on Saturday, January 27, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed “deep concern” about the accusations leveled against UNRWA and announced a temporary suspension of fund payment.

“We applaud UNRWA’s immediate response, including terminating contracts (with employees), as well as announcing an investigation into the accusations against the organization,” she added.

She stressed the impact of UNRWA’s “vital work” on the residents of Gaza and “the more than 1.4 million Palestinians it shelters in its facilities.”

Allegations UNRWA staff were involved in the abhorrent October 7 terror attacks are deeply concerning.



Australia welcomes UNRWA’s swift response and will engage closely on investigations.



We are speaking with partners and will temporarily pause disbursement of recent funding. pic.twitter.com/Havwserjh3 — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) January 27, 2024

Germany

On Saturday, Germany also announced a temporary suspension of all new funding to the agency, pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations.

We expect @UNLazzarini to make it clear within UNRWA's workforce that all forms of hatred and violence are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. UNRWA‘s important role is to provide indispensable, life-saving assistance to Palestinians. 2/2 — GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) January 26, 2024

United Kingdom (UK)

“The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel, a heinous act of terrorism that the UK Government has repeatedly condemned,” the UK Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.

“The UK is temporarily pausing any future funding of UNRWA while we review these concerning allegations. We remain committed to getting humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza.”

Finland

In a statement, on Saturday, Finland’s ministry of foreign affairs said it has suspended its funding and called for an “independent and comprehensive investigation”.

“We have to make sure that not a single euro of Finland’s money reaches Hamas or other terrorists,” it added.

Italy

Taking to X, on Saturday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Taiani announced that the Italian government has suspended funding for UNRWA after allied countries took the same decision, saying, “We are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people while protecting the security of Israel.”

Il Governo italiano ha sospeso finanziamenti @UNRWA dopo l’atroce attacco di Hamas contro Israele del 7 ottobre. Paesi Alleati hanno recentemente preso stessa decisione. Siamo impegnati nell’assistenza umanitaria alla popolazione palestinese, tutelando la sicurezza di Israele. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) January 27, 2024

Switzerland

On Saturday, Switzerland foreign ministry said no decision would be taken on the 2024 payment until the accusations were clarified.

“Switzerland has zero tolerance for all forms of support for terrorism, and for calls to hatred or incitement to violence,” it added.

Japan

In a statement on X, on Sunday, January 28, Japan’s foreign ministry said it was “extremely concerned” and would suspend funding while the allegations against UNRWA staff members were investigated.

“At the same time, Japan will continue to make persistent and active diplomatic efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and to calm down the situation as soon as possible by providing support to other international organizations,” it added.

On January 28, Statement by Press Secretary KOBAYASHI Maki, regarding Allegations about #UNRWA staff members' involvement in the October 7 terror attack on #Israel last year, was issued.#PressSecStatement🇯🇵 #Gaza #Palestinehttps://t.co/FU2SdXPvYA pic.twitter.com/9XShNMH6WA — MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) January 28, 2024

On Monday, January 29, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) deplored the decision taken by the countries to suspend new funding to the UNRWA.

It considered such a measure as a collective punishment that would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The OIC has urged countries suspending UN funding to reconsider, allowing the agency to continue providing essential services, particularly in refugee camps, especially in the Gaza Strip.

It also warned against the potential impact of halting UNRWA’s budget contributions and services on the lives of Palestinian refugees and regional security.

“UNRWA lifesaving assistance is about to end following countries decisions to cut their funding to the Agency,” Lazzarini wrote on X.

He added, “Our humanitarian operation, on which 2 million people depend as a lifeline in Gaza, is collapsing. I am shocked such decisions are taken based on alleged behaviour of a few individuals and as the war continues, needs are deepening and famine looms. Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment. This stains all of us.”

UNRWA lifesaving assistance is about to end following countries decisions to cut their funding to the Agency.



Our humanitarian operation, on which 2 million people depend as a lifeline in Gaza, is collapsing. I am shocked such decisions are taken based on alleged behavior of a… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) January 27, 2024

On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to continue funding the agency that aids Palestinian refugees, Reuters reported.

“I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations,” Guterres said in a statement.

The agency’s current funding will not carry it through next month, Guterres said.

“Two million civilians in Gaza depend on critical aid from UNRWA for daily survival, but UNRWA’s current funding will not allow it to meet all requirements to support them in February,” he said.

About UNRWA

UNRWA, established after the 1948 war, provides education, health, and aid services to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

The agency’s goal is to provide support to meet the needs of refugees, improve their living conditions, and provide educational and health care opportunities. The agency relies on international funding to implement its programs.

The US is the biggest donor to UNRWA, providing it with 340 million dollars (Rs 2,826 crore) in 2022, according to UNRWA website.

In 2022, the nine countries collectively contributed nearly 60 percent of UNRWA’s budget.