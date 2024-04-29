Oister Global launches Rs 440 cr fund to boost India’s consumption-driven sector

New Delhi: Oister Global, which invests in private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds, on Monday announced a Rs 440 crore fund (including Rs 190 crore greenshoe option) to back both established consumption-driven sectors and emerging technology-led innovative sectors.

With disposable incomes growing at 8 per cent in FY24 and 13.3 per cent the year before, a burgeoning middle class is driving India’s consumption landscape.

Also Read PayU invests in BRISKPE to simplify global payments for Indian MSMEs

“The new fund is strategically designed to capitalise on India’s consumption-driven growth,” said Rohit Bhayana, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Oister Global.

In the next two years, Oister aims to infuse Rs 4,500 crore into India’s VC/PE ecosystem and plans to launch a private credit fund in the next quarter.

“Oister India Pinnacle Fund is a versatile blend of venture capital, growth equity, and private equity, enabling us to capture value across various stages of a company’s lifecycle,” said Bhayana.