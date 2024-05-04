Ola Krutrim opens AI Cloud infrastructure for developers, launches mobile app

Bengaluru: Homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) company Ola Krutrim on Saturday announced to open up its cloud platform to enterprises, researchers and developers to build their own products, along with launching a mobile app.

The cloud platform will provide access to AI computing infrastructure, Krutrim’s foundational Models and open-source models to developers.

The Krutrim AI assistant app, built on the company’s own large-language model (LLM), will simplify leveraging the power of AI for everyone, the company said in a statement.

“In line with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, we are committed to developing full-stack AI capabilities in India, for the world,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola Krutrim.

The AI company in January this year became India’s fastest unicorn, and also the first AI unicorn in the country.

“Our Krutrim assistant app will revolutionise the adoption of GenAI with its ability for a seamless integration into everyone’s life,” Aggarwal said at an event here.

Krutrim has announced Model-as-a-Service (MaaS), offering developers access to its LLMs as well as open-source models being hosted on its cloud at cheaper costs.

The company said it is also planning to release models for voice, image understanding and generation, and pre-tuned LLM agents.