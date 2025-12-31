Old age pensions paid a day early as New Year gesture: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the state government is distributing NTR Bharosa social pensions one day in advance as a New Year gesture.

The chief minister said that instead of January 1, pensions are being disbursed on December 31 to convey New Year greetings and bring cheer to lakhs of beneficiaries across the state.

“The state government is distributing NTR Bharosa social pensions one day in advance on the occasion of the New Year…Instead of January 1, pensions are being disbursed on December 31,” said Naidu in a post on X.

For December, the state government has released over Rs 2,700 crore to provide pensions to nearly 63 lakh beneficiaries, said Naidu, adding that the NDA coalition government has spent over Rs 50,000 crore on pensions since its formation.

Stating that pension distribution provides financial security to the poor and gives the government the greatest satisfaction, the CM said arrangements have been completed for doorstep distribution.