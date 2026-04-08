Old clip trends: Pawan Kalyan’s 1st wife on his affair with Anna Lezhneva

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the Tollywood superstar, actor and politician, and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is once again in the spotlight, this time for his personal life.

His wife Anna Lezhneva recently joined Instagram and has been actively engaging with fans by sharing family moments and responding to questions. Her latest interaction has now gone viral.

Pawan Kalyan Proposed First

During a recent “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, a fan asked who proposed first in their relationship. Anna responded that it was Pawan Kalyan who proposed to her first.

This revelation quickly spread across social media, delighting fans and offering a sweet insight into their love story. The couple first met on the sets of Teen Maar in 2011, and their bond eventually led to marriage in 2013.

Old Controversies Resurface

At the same time, an old video shared by Renu Desai has resurfaced online, bringing back focus on the past. In the video, Renu clarified that she did not speak about her personal life to create negativity around Pawan Kalyan. Instead, she said it was her way of letting go of the past and moving forward in life.

She revealed that after being in a relationship with him for over a decade, she was deeply hurt to learn that he had a child with another woman without her knowledge. She described that phase as emotionally difficult and said it took time to accept the situation.

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has impregnated a Russian woman outside marriage. His second wife publicly expressed her anguish to the media.



It is shameful that cheaters & misogynists like him are our leaders.pic.twitter.com/MzJtvfdta5 pic.twitter.com/vEflBiXM5F — Pratyusha (@SanathanJSuriya) April 8, 2026

She further added that accepting a new person in her life was emotionally challenging. According to her, she stayed silent for a long time due to Pawan Kalyan’s public image. She also mentioned that the decision to divorce came from him, and although she was initially not ready, she eventually agreed for the sake of her future.

A Glimpse into Family Life

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva share two children, Mark Shankar Pawanovich and Polena Anjana Pawanova. Anna has often stayed away from the limelight, but her recent social media presence has revealed her simple lifestyle and strong family values.

She also shared that she is learning Telugu, respects Indian traditions, and enjoys cooking a variety of Indian dishes at home.