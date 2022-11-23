Sania Mirza, Salman Khan’s unseen photo goes viral

Mumbai: Tennis star Sania Mirza has been in the news for a couple of weeks for her alleged divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Since the news has surfaced on the internet her fans are on the edge of their seats for any official confirmation from the couple. Amid this, her several unseen pictures are emerging on the internet.

One of the few photos which caught our attention is Sania’s click with superstar Salman Khan. Bollywood actress-turned-politician Bina Kak shared a picture with the Tiger 3 actor and tennis star on her Instagram. “Memories of happy times @mirzasaniar @beingsalmankhan,” she captioned. Soon after the veteran actress dropped the million-dollar frame, many fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Even though Sania is not directly connected to Bollywood, she does have great allies with many stars from the fraternity including Parineeti Chopra, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, and SRK, among others.

Bina worked in a few films with Salman Khan one of her iconic roles was in Maine Pyar kyu Kiya and Salam-e-Ishq. Bina kak and Bhaijaan run an NGO UMANG which helps people with physical disabilities.