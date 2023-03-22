Abu Dhabi: A group of archaeologists in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the discovery of the oldest pearling town is located on Siniyah Island in Umm Al Quwain, local media reported.

This city, which covers an area of ​​12 hectares, flourished during the period between the end of the sixth century and the middle of the eighth century AD, that is, before the emergence of Islamic civilization, according to the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain.

The researchers’ findings revealed on Monday that the city was one of the “largest surviving urban agglomerations ever” in what is today the UAE.

أعلنت دائرة السياحة والآثار عن أقدم مدينة لصيد اللؤلؤ في الخليج العربي تقع في جزيرة السينية بالقرب من الدير المسيحي التاريخي، وازدهرت خلال الفترة ما بين أواخر القرن السادس إلى منتصف القرن الثامن الميلادي. pic.twitter.com/xCMoCwDxNR — دائرة السياحة والآثار (@uaq_tad) March 20, 2023

It is believed that thousands of residents lived in this city, and many of them depended on the pearl industry.

The houses were built from the local beach rocks, using traditional materials available in the surrounding environment of the city, while the roofs were made of palm trunks.

“This is a discovery of major significance for the history of Umm Al Quwain, the UAE and the wider Arabian Gulf,” “For the first time, we have the opportunity to study a pearling town from over 1,300 years ago,” he added. Sheikh Majid bin Saud Al Mualla, chairman of the emirate’s Department of Tourism and Archaeology, told The National News.

Pearl hunting has been an essential part of the country’s heritage for more than 7,000 years, in addition to being a source of livelihood.