Video: ‘Argentina football house’ gifted to Kerala farmer by UAE-based Indian bizman

An ‘Argentina Football House’ is making rounds on social media platforms as it was gifted by an United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian businessman to a farmer from Kerala whose unique commentary went viral during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Afi Ahmed, managing director of UAE-based Smart Travels, built the house for Zubair Vazhakkad, a farmer in Vazhakkad village in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

During the FIFA World Cup matches, Zubair’s commentary in a regional Malay accent became viral on social media. Despite not having professional qualifications, the farmer was familiar with all the teams and players.

When Afi learned of Zubair’s passion for soccer and his love for Messi and Argentina, the business tycoon offered to fly with Zubair to Qatar to watch his favorite games live.

However, Zubair had to decline the offer as he had to take care of his ailing family members. After this, Afi offered to restore Zubair’s dilapidated house and gifted him a house with an Argentinian theme.

“It is my dream home. I don’t have words to thank him,” Zubair was quoted as saying by Gulf News.