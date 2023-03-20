Ramzan: Up to Rs 22 lakh fine for distributing iftar meals without permits in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Dubai residents who distribute iftar meals to the public during Ramzan without a permit could be fined 5,000 Dirhams (Rs 1,12,465) to 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,49,814), the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities (IACAD) announced in Dubai on Friday.

Imprisonment could also be given from 30 days to a year.

After a short ban due to COVID-19 safety measures, it is allowed to serve food to the less fortunate but anyone doing so needs permission.

Permission can be obtained from the website of the IACAD or by calling 800600.

Documents required

Emirates ID

Fill in the location of the distribution

Name and location of the restaurant from where the food is sourced

During the holy month of Ramzan, it is customary for Muslims to engage in charity work, giving food and money to help those less fortunate.

However, it is important to ensure that donated meals are safe for consumption, and obtaining a permit is a necessary step to achieving this goal.