Oman acquires stake in Elon Musk’s AI company

Muscat: The Oman Investment Authority (OIA) on Wednesday, December 18, acquired a stake in “xAI,” a leading American artificial intelligence company owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The move comes as part of OIA’s ongoing efforts to diversify its international portfolio and support growth across various sectors, the Oman’s News Agency (ONA) reported.

Taking to X, the authority said that xAI has already achieved two significant milestones since its launch by Elon Musk: the establishment of a major data center in the United States (US) and the rollout of its enhanced platform, Grok-2.

Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority, Abdul Salam Al-Marshadi, said that this investment is one of the possibilities for the Sultanate of Oman to benefit from world-leading technologies in various fields.

In turn, Musk explained that the Omani partnership in the “XAI” platform will bear fruit “when we build together superior artificial intelligence that enables us to solve many problems.”

He pointed out that the company will soon finish training the “Grok 3” model, which will be the smartest artificial intelligence model in the world.

xAI is a platform advancing artificial intelligence technologies by analyzing information and databases, providing advanced tools and analytics for large models and processing visual data like documents, charts, and graphs.

It is worth noting that the OIA is also a shareholder in SpaceX, a space technology company founded by Musk, which owns the Starlink satellite communications system.